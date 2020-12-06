Y NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna

In their efforts to reclaim salaries and allowances allegedly owed them by the management of the now-demolished Durbar Hotel, about 300 former staff of the hotel on Friday lost at the court of Appeal, Kaduna.

In 1999, about 300 former staff of the hotel, dragged the hotel management to the court, asking for outstanding salaries and allowances.

The matter was instituted at the High court of justice of Kaduna State and it dragged till 2018 when the court awarded the sum of N220 million being salaries and allowances of the ex-workers up to the date of judgment.

The court also went further to award the sum of N50 million as exemplary damages against Durbar Hotel.

Apparently dissatisfied with the decision of the lower court delivered by Justice Esther Lolo, counsel to Durbar Hotel, Mr Reuben Atabo filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division in 2018.

However, delivering judgement on Friday at the Court of Appeal, the presiding Judge, Justice Daniel Kalu set aside the awarded N220 million by the lower court.

Justice Kalu held that the award of allowances and salaries up to the date of judgement was special damages and that special damages needed to be proved, which also were not pleaded by the respondents.

“Aggrieved by the decision of the high court of justice delivered by Honourable Justice Esther Lolo I was instructed by Board of Directors of Durbar hotel to file an appeal at Court of Appeal Kaduna division.”