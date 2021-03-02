By Bello Hamza, Abuja

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, has given assurances to port users that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past.

This follows the introduction of the Electronic Truck call-up system (e-call up system) designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa.

According to a statement signed by NPA’s Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, for the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, this assurance was given by Bala-Usman, after leading a stakeholders’ facility assessment audit of the Truck Transit Park (TTP) at Lilypond, Ijora, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Hadiza Bala Usman said that the tour of the facility was to ascertain the degree of preparedness of the park for the formal take-off of the e-call up system later in the month.

She said, “The truck electronic call-up system which is being powered by a web application called “Eto”, will put an end to the perennial logjam caused by articulated trucks within the port corridor.

“It is critical we put an end to the intractable Apapa traffic to restore sanity to cargo operations at our ports in Lagos.’

The NPA boss noted that the web application (Eto) would enthrone transparency and orderliness to truck movement as scheduling was done automatically on a first-come, first-served basis.

She was also full of praises for TTP LTD for the renovations carried out at the Lilypond Truck Transit Park facility.

Speaking during the occasion, TTP LTD Management led by Mr Temidayo Adeboye, Chief Operating Officer, assured truck owners and drivers of quality service delivery at the facility.

He later demonstrated the functionality of the Eto app to the delight of the visiting delegation.

It can be recalled that about 3 weeks ago, the NPA announced the launch of Eto, an Electronic Truck call-up system designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports and solicited the cooperation of stakeholders on its rollout.

This was designed to complement the drive for a business-friendly and secure environment for port business in Nigeria.

During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.