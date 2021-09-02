Ebonyi State Caretaker Committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who also doubles as the commissioner for internal security, Mr. Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has resigned his appointment as a member of Governor David Umahi’s cabinet.

The commissioner for information and state orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure when he briefed journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

He said Okoro-Emegha’s resignation letter was accepted during the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orji stated that Okoro-Emegha’s resignation took effect from July 31, 2021, adding that the Executive Council also gave approval for his appointment as a security consultant to Ebonyi state government, effective from 1st day of August 2021.

The approval by EXCO also allows Okoro-Emegha to attend all state functions including SEC meetings, and can liaise with the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security and special adviser on internal security in the running of the security architecture of the state.

Orji said the Council applauded him for his sense of discipline, loyalty and hard work and exemplary service in his previous appointments.

“The State Executive Council (EXCO) did approve the resignation of the Commissioner for Internal Security, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, effective from 31st of July, 2021.”

“EXCO did wish him well in his new job and was commended very highly for his sense of discipline, loyalty and hard work and exemplary service in the appointments he had before this time”.

“EXCO further approved his appointment as a special security consultant to Ebonyi State government, effective from 1st August 2021.”

“In this regard, he is free to attend all State functions including State Executive Council meetings”.

“He is required by virtue of his new appointment to liaise with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Security and or SA on Internal Security in the running of the security architecture of the State”.