Residents of Ozibo community in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi State have lamented the lack of power supply in the area for seven years.

They said the situation has grounded economic activities in the community.

When LEADERSHIP Weekend visited the community, it was observed that despite government presence, hoodlums have continued to sabotage the efforts of the government by vandalizing facilities of government in the community, including transformers and electric cables.

It was gathered that the activities of the hoodlums pose as the biggest problem of residents who have grappled with living in Ozibo for years without power supply.

A resident of the community, Uchenna Igwe, said members of the community and other residents who built houses in there have exhausted all avenues to get reconnected to electricity supply to no avail.

Another resident, Ngozi Ofoke, who owns one of the biggest hairdressing saloons in the community said she do power her generating sets to sustain her business, adding that the lack of power supply is gradually running down the business she got facility from the bank to open.

A community leader in the area, Chief Francis Nworie, appealed to the state government to replace the vandalised transformer, replace the stolen electric cables and the concrete polls that have fallen as the seven years of the lack of power have drastically affected the lives of the people of the area.

Nworie said that the lack of power supply had brought a setback to social and economic activities in the area.