The Ebonyi State government says it will offer amnesty to bandits and other criminals terrorising the state but willing to repent and lay down their arms for peace.

The commissioner for information and state orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki on Friday.

Orji said Gov. Dave Umahi was committed to the protection of lives and property of residents of the state and would use any legitimate means to achieve it.

He said repentant hoodlums and all those who engaged in criminality in the state under any guise would be rehabilitated and reintegrated back to society.

“The governor’s take is that of amnesty and offering the olive branch to them.

“So, if they can surrender and lay down their arms, government is ready to get them profiled, rehabilitated and engaged in life transforming empowerment programmes,” he said. (NAN)