Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi yesterday said the state would soon commence the recruitment of 5,000 people into its work force and empower another 3,000 youths and women to go into different businesses.

Umahi who made the disclosure during his independence broadcast in Abakaliki said his administration was committed to providing social amenities including water to all parts of the state.

On the security challenges in the state, he expressed the commitment of his administration to ensure the security of lives and property of the people and fight against all forms of violent activities.

He said the state government had fortified the security architecture which had enabled the conventional security organizations and Ebubeagu Security outfit to police the communities and rid them of banditry.

“We have a security viewing centre and CCTV camera that captures the major junctions of the state to track criminals. You can afford to do your business in the state without fear.

“We have provided numerous opportunities for the employment and empowerment of our youths and women. Between now and January 2022, the administration has worked hard to resonate our promises in life-changing projects and programmes for the future of our state.

“The projects and programmes include enduring infrastructure for economic development, access to first-class education, affordable health care services, agricultural revolution, efficient and effective public service and human capital that will transform our economy and bequeath to posterity a grater Ebonyi State,” he added.

He further expressed the satisfaction that at 25, Ebonyi State had been made a reference point in the areas of network of solid roads, which includes the ongoing ring road project with ancillary works which are meant to connect eight local government areas of the state.