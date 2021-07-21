Authorities of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, have commenced the planting of 20,000 trees in the school to check “forced migration and displacement” arising from flooding, high temperature and scorching sun.

The deputy vice chancellor (Administration) and chairman of the university’s Eco Friendly Initiative (EFI), Prof Happiness Oselebe, announced this in Abakaliki during the launch of the project.

She said EFI was envisioned to plant 20,000 trees in Ebonyi State University over the next five years for tripartite reasons, which according to her include beautification of the university to achieve the concept of “University in a garden”.

Oselebe stated that when individuals and students are around engaging landscapes, they tend to perform better adding that they enjoy better mental health along with improved scholastic performances.

According to her, other reasons include the mitigation of climate change.

“The warming of the climate is ‘unequivocal’, and the impact of global warming are very evident on the agricultural landscape, and on human systems in form of rising temperatures, scorching sun and forced migrations as a result of flooding. Trees act as carbon which in turn helps to mitigate climate change,” she added.

According to her, the tree planting would also enhance food security especially when orchards and plantations are involved.