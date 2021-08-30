Seven suspects have been arrested by men of the Ebube Agu security outfit, Ebonyi State Command, over their alleged involvement in stealing, burglary and illegal possession of firearms within the Abakaliki metropolis, the state capital .

The suspects, who are between the ages of 16 and 27 years, were arrested at their different hideouts while others were arrested following a tip-off by concerned members of the public.

The special assistant to the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, on Internal Security, Hon. Panchris Ikechukwu Eze, said that the suspects were arrested following their criminal activities in the state.

Hon. Eze stated that the suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution, adding that the EbubeAgu security outfit was working to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies in the state.

He noted that three of the supects are from the State, Afikpo North, Ohaukwu and Ohaozara local government areas, while two are from Anambra, Awka South and Idemili North local government areas.

He stated that the remaining two suspects hail from Cross River and Enugu States respectively.

According to him, their crimes range from illegal possession and application of firearms and stealing.

Hon. Eze reiterated his calls for criminal elements to vacate Ebonyi State as the state will no longer be condusive for them to operate anymore.

He noted that the EbubeAgu Security Network was not established to witch-hunt any politician or group of individuals as being alleged in some quarters, adding that those spreading the falsehood are the enemies of the state.

He pointed out that since the establishment of the security outfit, crime and criminality have reduced drastically in the state, adding that the network will not relent until crime is completely eliminated in the state.