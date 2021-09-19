The Nigerian Citizens Action Group (NCAG) has said it was in possession of credible intelligence that some unscrupulous elements are planning to launch unwarranted and coordinated attacks against the economic agenda of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as being spearheaded by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

National coordinator of the group, Rt. Hon Obe Agu, said they are aware that the impostors who have allies in the opposition were planning to stage an anti-government protest on Monday, using the name of their organisation.

He informed members of the public that the NCAG is not, and will never be part of such ill-conceived protest which is not in the national interest.

He noted that the NCAG has tremendous confidence in the economic agenda of the present administration and the Emefiele-led CBN.

He stated, “we are therefore not mincing words in passing a vote of confidence on this economic agenda and the CBN leadership.

“The NCAG hereby disowns these impostors who are planning to stage sponsored protest in its name. We warn them not to drag the name of our respected organization into their nefarious activities.

“These people are not officials of our group, we, therefore, urge them to desist from using our name to fment trouble.

“These so-called protesters are nothing but professional blackmailers and agents who are being sponsored by people who have vested interests.

“Our organisation is also calling the attention of the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to the known arrowheads of his planned protest.”

He further called on security agencies to invite and question these individuals before they begin to unleash violence on the nation under the guise of protest.

Stating that the nation’s security agencies should be proactive, Agu said they should be on the lookout for the criminal elements and apprehend them.

Contrary to the wrong impression that the sponsored agents want to create, he said the NCAG was totally in support of the economic agenda of the administration of President Buhari and the CBN led by Emefiele.

“We will therefore not support any attempt by any individual or group to scuttle the agenda.

“This agenda needs the support of all right-thinking Nigerians so that the nation’s economy can be fully revamped,” he added.