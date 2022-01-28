The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice sitting in Abuja, has has fixed February 16, 2022 for judgement in a suit against the Federal Government of Nigeria over the ban on Twitter.

Federal government had in June, 2021 banned the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

But the ban was lifted a couple of weeks ago.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had filed the suit following the ban on Twitter by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

However, the Buhari administration had on Friday applied to stop the sub-regional court from delivering its judgment.

The federal government argued, among others, that, “the judgment will constitute no practical utilitarian value to SERAP and others [since the ban has been lifted]. The court of law does not engage in an academic exercise.

“The determination of the suit by the Court will amount to an exercise in futility and devoid of purpose. It will be merely academic and theoretical as the subject matter of the suit – suspension of Twitter is no more in existence.”

However, SERAP responded by asking the court to dismiss the Federal Government’s application and to deliver its judgment.

The suit was earlier fixed for judgment on Monday but it has now been moved to February 16, 2022.