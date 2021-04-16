By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken another important step towards the enhancement of the participation of women in the parliamentary process of member countries by advocating for at least 30 per cent representation.

The speaker of the regional legislature, Sidie Mohamed Tunis made this known during his opening statement on the ECOWAS Parliament Joint Delocalised Committees Meeting on Social Affairs, Gender and Women empowerment, Education, Science and Culture, Health, which commenced on Tuesday in Monrovia, Liberia.

Tunis said that the election by direct universal suffrage of the community’s parliamentarians, which the parliament is committed towards achieving in the next legislature, should make it possible to definitively implement the provision of the Supplementary Act on Enhancement of the Powers of the ECOWAS Parliament, which requires each Member State to ensure that at least 30% of its parliamentary delegation is composed of women.

In his statement, the ECOWAS speaker recalled that ECOWAS has made a clear commitment to prioritise gender equality and women’s empowerment in the frameworks of the regional integration process.

He said that “the Supplementary Act on Equal Rights between Men and Women for Sustainable Development in the ECOWAS Region serves as a strong legal tool that can be used to champion women development. This instrument was adopted by the 47th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Accra, Ghana, on the 19th May, 2015.”

Furthermore, the ECOWAS Parliament speaker noted that at its just concluded 2021 1st Extra-Ordinary Session, held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, from 29th March to 2nd April 2021, the ECOWAS Parliament considered and adopted its Strategic Plan for the 5th Legislature.

This plan, the speaker said, “identified the enhancement of gender equality and women’s empowerment as a major strategic area under the Parliament’s participation programme. This, if pursued vigorously, would make the ECOWAS Parliament gender responsive and I pledge to do my best to ensure the achievement of that feat within the period of my mandate.”