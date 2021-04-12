Monday, April 12, 2021
No Result
View All Result
HAUSA
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
ADVERTISEMENT

ECOWAS: Nigeria Leads West Africa In Organic Agriculture Promotion

7 mins ago
in NEWS
3 min read
Maize Farm
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
SendShareShare on FacebookTweet this
ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of Agriculture Division, ECOWAS Commission, Abuja, Mr Ernest Aubee, has said that Nigeria was leading in the promotion of Organic Agriculture in the West Africa region.

Aubee said this in his closing remarks at the cocktail event on `Reporting Back Achievements of Ecological Organic Agriculture (EOA) Initiative’ activities in Nigeria for the years 2014-2020 and Award presentation, in Abuja.

He said  Nigeria’s efforts in organic agriculture were commendable and timely, as it was coming at a time when people paid  attention to what they eat.

“What Nigeria is doing will benefit not only Nigeria, as a country, but also the other 14 ECOWAS member states, and we hope member states will take a cue from your strides so far,” he said.

Aubee, also Chairman, Regional Steering Committee of EOA in West Africa, said EOA had been given a pride of place in the ECOWAS Commission, such that it was driving the organic agriculture initiative for the benefit of the region.

“We must look at how best to mainstream organic agriculture into every sector of the economy, to encourage and promote its sustainability in the region,” he said.

Aubee urged other ECOWAS member states to start work immediately on how best to ensure the mainstreaming of organic agriculture in their lives.

The event had in attendance representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Trade, Industry and Investments.

Also present were the Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), NAFDAC and partners of the EOA Initiative in Nigeria.

Earlier, Dr Olugbenga AdeOluwa, the Nigeria Country Coordinator of EOA , reported that the Initiative had the support of the African Heads of States’ 2020 decision EX.CL/Dec.621 (XVII) on Organic Farming, and that  Nigeria had been part of EOA processes since 2011.

Mr Oyewole Gbadamosi, the Project Manager, while reporting back on EOA’s achievements, said the goal was to mainstream EOA into national agricultural production systems by 2025, with a view to improving the quality of life of African citizens.

“A database of organic agriculture research on crop and livestock was produced and distributed in strategic institutional libraries in Nigeria; in bridging organic research gaps in the country.

“It also supported the production of the current revised version of Organic Agriculture Standards in Nigeria.

“The initiative has successfully supported one PhD degree programme, while the support of another one is ongoing.

“We also supported eight Masters studies and publication of seven research articles in an international journal.

“The curriculum for a full programme on Organic Agriculture Technology (OAT) in the Colleges of Agriculture has been produced.

”The material is ready to be subjected to pre-critic and national validation workshops, before absorption by the colleges, after approval by the National Board for Technical Education,” he said.

The Project Manager also noted that intensive sensitisation on the benefits of organic agriculture was being promoted by the Initiative.

“We have done a lot of intensive sensitisation on the benefits of organic agriculture with the production of a lot of information and educational materials on organic agriculture in English and different indigenous languages of the country.

”We have over 27 print publications addressing different aspects of organic agriculture.

Tags:

Related Posts

Next Post
Zamfara Govt To Introduce Fulfulde Language In Schools

Hijab: 10 Kwara Schools Resume Monday

Olusegun Obasanjo

Why MKO Abiola’s June 12 Victory Was Annulled - Obasanjo

LATEST NEWS

Olusegun Obasanjo

Why MKO Abiola’s June 12 Victory Was Annulled – Obasanjo

April 12, 2021
Zamfara Govt To Introduce Fulfulde Language In Schools

Hijab: 10 Kwara Schools Resume Monday

April 12, 2021
Maize Farm

ECOWAS: Nigeria Leads West Africa In Organic Agriculture Promotion

April 12, 2021
Edo 2020 Games: I See Young People With Future In Sports -Minister

Edo 2020 Games: I See Young People With Future In Sports -Minister

April 12, 2021
Edo 2020 Games: Minister Charges Team FCT To Win More Medals

Edo 2020 Games: Minister Charges Team FCT To Win More Medals

April 12, 2021
Leadership

HFN Boss Lauds Facilities At Edo 2020 Games

April 12, 2021
FITC: Taking Proactive Steps In Tackling Business Risks

FITC Launches New Platform For Youths

April 12, 2021
NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians Of Unregistered, Fake Insulin Tea For Diabetes 

NAFDAC Cautions Against Use Of Chemicals To Enhance Food, Drinks

April 12, 2021
2021 African Golf Tour: Ambe Extends Lead At ‘Road To Nigeria Masters’

Ahmed, Martins Win Kaduna Golf Club Captain’s Inaugural Tourney

April 12, 2021
India, Nigeria Deepens Cultural Ties As ICCR Marks 71st Anniversary

India, Nigeria Deepens Cultural Ties As ICCR Marks 71st Anniversary

April 12, 2021



ADVERTISEMENT
No Result
View All Result

© 2020 Leadership Newspaper

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In