Jurists, academics and lawyers in West Africa have urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to establish a mechanism for monitoring the implementation of Community Laws.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Elohor Ovadje, Press Officer of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, this was the crux of the discussion at the just concluded conference organised by the Community Court to examine the ECOWAS model of integration in Praia, Cape Verde.

With the theme “ECOWAS Integration Model: the legal implications of regionalism, sovereignty and supranationalism,” the conference aimed to strengthen its regulatory functions and commonality in order to achieve the higher degree of supranationalism necessary for the full integration of the region.

Participants made wide ranging recommendations at the end of the four-day conference. They lamented that deadlines are hardly met by the Community, thereby making the integration process and expectations cumbersome.

They therefore recommended the establishment of a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for the continuous appraisal of the preparedness of each Member State towards targets set with a view to assisting those not committed or making good progress to meet the targets.

In his remarks at the opening, the President of the Court Justice Edward Amoako Asante, described the conference as a “historic opportunity to holistically interrogate the Community’s 47 year effort to integrate the 15 -Member States despite the language diversity as well as historic and development experiences.

“It should be seen as the Court’s additional contribution to the strengthening of the Community for greater efficiency and effectiveness in delivering on its mandate in the interest of the citizens as well as the development of Community Law,” he added.

In addition, the participants challenged Member States and ECOWAS to create the opportunity for the region’s citizens to play a greater role in the integration process by ensuring political stability and creating the legal environment conducive for the implementation of economic integration policies.

Consequently, they called for the review of the current legal regime in the Community to ensure the direct applicability of Community Texts in Member States while Community citizens should be empowered to enable them to invoke Community Laws before national courts.

The participants, who are mainly academics, jurists, lawyers, Chief Justices of Member States, representatives of national Bar Associations and ECOWAS national offices, urged Member States to establish a peer review mechanism similar to that of the African Union to monitor compliance of Member States with their Community obligations.