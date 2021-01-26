This newspaper recalls a statement by the military in Nigeria after observing the execution of the first Gulf War in Iraq executed by a coalition of forces led by the United States of America. That war was essentially won from the air and the Nigerian military leaders said in admiration, “we are learning”. It is what they learnt then that are being applied in the war against terror in the country today. The reason is simple, the view is clearer from up there.

It is from this perspective that we begin to assess the contributions of the Air Wing of the Nigerian military in the war against terrorism and other forms of criminality that are presently plaguing the country.

Historically, air power is undeniably a fundamental military element of national strength. It remains a decisive and crucial factor in determining the outcome of any war. The capability of every air force globally is measured by its leadership, the number of serviceable aircraft in its inventory and the professional competence of its airmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where we begin to commend the High Command of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) under the leadership of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who is leading his officers and airmen from the front as they play a very substantial and important role in dealing with Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping.

It is pertinent to point out that the area geographically referred to as the North – North East, North West and North Central is a wide expanse of land that will be very difficult to cover militarily without air support. Based on this understanding, the Air Force has continued to conduct several air interdiction missions in order to further degrade those criminal elements so as to curtail their mobility in addition to providing constant air surveillance ground troops require to operate effectively.

Similarly, in our view, beyond being involved in real combat, another of the major role the Air Force plays in this war against terrorism in all its manifestations is logistics supply and resupply to all the sectors ranging from food, ammunition and medical supplies as well as evacuating those wounded in battle whilst treating them on board the helicopters. This logistics support is important for the movement of troops and equipment into and out of the area of conflict, using the Hercules C130, the famous “Charlie” aircraft.

Without doubt, it is an accepted norm within military circles that no matter how strong the ground troops made up mainly of the army may be, they necessarily need close air support to enable them to continue with their operations. Such air interdiction operations, which do not require close coordination with ground troops in some cases, involve taking out the capability of the terrorists far away from where friendly forces are. The Air Force also has its own ground troops, the Special Forces that smoke out criminals in specific areas supported by its K-9 unit of specially trained dogs and their handlers.

Marshal Abubakar inherited a command that was expected to beard the lion in its den. When he took over command, there was a compelling reason to make the force combat ready if it must live up to expectations. To achieve this and to be able to play its role efficiently, it was obvious even to the uninitiated that the force needed to be restructured into a more effective fighting machine. As a military outfit, training and retraining are, unarguably, critical to success.

As part of this determination to make the force ready to confront the challenges posed by insurgents in parts of the country, the Air Chief the Logistics and Communications Branch which was in charge of communication, procurement, works, services and logistics was split into two Branches; the Logistics Branch and the Communications and Information Systems (CIS) Branch. The CIS Branch deals with all issues relating to ICT, communications, utilization of space assets including live streaming of images from the aircraft. In this era of cyber warfare, the relevance of this branch cannot be overemphasised.

This restructuring has enabled the Air Force to play its professionally assigned part within the framework of Operation Lafia Dole and other similar operations designed to address specific security challenges.

Besides, in the fight against terrorism and insurgency, the force introduced a non-kinetic approach to the fight which focuses on cultivating the civilian population in the area of conflict. This entails providing medical services to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other people in these areas. This is being done with the realisation that in fighting insurgency, there is the need to consciously cultivate the support of the communities in the conflict zone, create a forum where they can be engaged for a beneficial collaboration.

As we appreciate the contributions of the Air Force in the war against insurgency, we also urge them not to rest on their oars as the fight reaches its critical stage. For as it is said, the night is darkest before dawn.