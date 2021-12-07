In Nigeria, Gender Based Violence (GBV) against women and girls is a crime that requires urgent attention. In spite of the many voices speaking against GBV, commensurate justice is denied victims who continue to suffer in silence as several cases of sexually based violence are hardly ever reported to the authorities. The few that are reported are not given the serious attention they deserve.

Available record indicates that less than 40 per cent of women who are affected by violence search in vain for any sort of help. Many victims of GBV are afraid to speak out as they face threat of stigmatisation or outright ostracism.

UNWomen, a global champion for gender equality, confirmed that one in three across the globe will experience violence in their lifetime, and this is more than one billion women and girls who are facing physical or sexual abuse. The organisation classifies forms of gender-based violence as: domestic violence and abuse, forced early and child marriage, sexual violence, female genital mutilation, forced prostitution, stalking and harassment, financial control, mental, psychological and emotional abuse.

However, mechanisms such as the 16 Days of Activism, hopefully will assist in addressing issues to do with gender-based violence that will sensitise and create more awareness of violence against girls and women with the intention to prevent it.

The 16-day period is strategically placed between the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marked on 25 November and the Human Rights Day which is taking place on 10 December.

In Nigeria, records by UNWomen also point to 30 per cent of girls and women aged between 15 and 49 who reported to have experienced sexual abuse. It observed that cases of violence against women increased during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

As if matters could not be worse, prosecution of rape cases in the country is deemed quite low. The International Centre for Investigative Reporting disclosed that between 1973 and 2019, there were only 65 rape convictions.

National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) reports that there were only 32 rape convictions between 2019 and 2020. NAPTIP equally reports that 60 to 80 per cent of victims of Europe sex trade, sadly, are Nigerians. The agency further notes that 75 per cent of victims trafficked within the country are trafficked across states, and 23 per cent are trafficked within states. The statistics released by the agency also point out that of the 2,505 (21.2 per cent) rescued victims, Edo State has the largest number of trafficked victims in Nigeria. This is followed by Kano that has 1,114 rescued victims (9.4 per cent), Delta 855 (7.2 per cent), Akwa Ibom 839 (7.1 per cent), and Imo 509 (4.3 per cent).

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) 2019, reports that women and girls put together account for 72 per cent of all human trafficking victims spotted globally. It further states that girls represent more than three out of every four child trafficking victims, and that most of these women and girls are trafficked for sexual exploitation.

In Nigeria, we are compelled to note, issues of physical violence have reached disturbing levels. A Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2018 report disclosed that 14 per cent of women have experienced physical violence with Taraba State having the highest cases of violence against women at 68 per cent and Jigawa with lowest at four per cent.

Furthermore, 36 per cent of married women in Nigeria, according to media reports have experienced some form of spousal violence with some cases recording injury or death. UNICEF also disclose that ‘six out of every 10 children experience some form of violence – one in four girls and 10 per cent of boys have been victims of sexual violence’.

On matters of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a 2018 report by NDHS revealed that 20 per cent of Nigerian women aged between 15 and 49 have been circumcised with Imo having the highest number of cases, with 62 per cent of all cases, while Adamawa is lowest at 1 per cent.

It is also pertinent, in our view, that the rate of violence perpetrated against women in politics is also rife with the effect that a lot of women are avoiding politics. There are media reports of cases of violence perpetrated against female politicians and in extreme cases murder as the tragic case of Mrs. Abuh in Kogi State.

IN retrospect Nigeria, in 2015, passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, which criminalises all types of violence against persons and at the same time offers maximum protection and efficient remedies for victims. However, according to reports of ICIR June 2020, only 14 states out of Nigeria’s 36 states have domesticated the VAPP Act while the 2021 reports gave 18 as the number of states that have done the needful.

We, therefore, urge the federal government to take steps towards stopping gender-based violence so as to protect women and girls. This it can do by persuading states still sitting on the fence to take appropriate actions in this regard.