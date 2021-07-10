Recently there has been an upsurge in railway vandalism across the country. This disturbing trend is threatening to make a nonsense of the effort of government to restore that system of transportation to its pristine condition.

It is on record that from the pre-independence days up to the early ‘80s, Nigeria had a flourishing rail system which conveyed passengers as well as goods in and around the country. Over time, poor management, corruption and inefficiency led to the collapse of the railways.

This newspaper is gratified to note that the rail system is on the verge of being revived. The process has been on with the present administration adding impetus to the effort. Experts contend that the railway system as a transportation backbone can transform industrial and economic activity in the country and also ease the pressure on the nation’s roads.

Regrettably, in our opinion, the activities of vandals are putting a cog in the wheel of this worthwhile plan which if not checked may derail government’s ongoing efforts to construct new rail lines across the country. For instance, we recall that a top official of the Nasarawa government in May was arrested for his alleged role in the vandalism of railway tracks.

According to the police, the suspects have turned the Nigerian railway tracks that traverse some major cities and villages in Nasarawa State en route to Benue state to gold mines where they vandalise and cart away rail tracks.

Also in March, the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it arrested eight suspects over alleged vandalism of railway sleepers in Lafia.

Similarly in May, the Police Command in Kaduna State arrested five suspected rail tracks vandals and recovered two trucks loaded with locomotive rail track sleepers.

Also five middle-aged men were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Delta State for allegedly vandalizing the newly rehabilitated rail track of the Nigeria Railway Corporation along its Warri-Itakpe axis.

Police alleged that the suspected vandals maliciously cut several sections of the track around Kilometre 30, Adogo (Kogi State) section of the rail. Also, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had arrested four suspects for allegedly vandalizing railway tracks and accessories belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Enugu. The NSCDC Rivers State Command recovered 61 vandalized rail tracks of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In view of the fact that Nigeria is borrowing heavily to invest in railway infrastructure, this is sad and depressing. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), the total borrowing by Nigeria from China stood at $3.12 billion as at March 31, 2020. It is instructive to note that the bulk of the loans is going to railway projects across the country.

Sadly, in our view, it was discovered that the vandals are colluding with some foreign nationals to carry out these economic terrorism. Instructively, Section 2 (C) sub paragraph 3 of the terrorism prevention act 2011 classifies railway vandalism as an act of terrorism. Indeed, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had recommended a charge of manslaughter for the perpetrators of railways vandalism.

According to him, applying stringent laws will curb the act that can cause train derailment and which also could result to the death of innocent passengers. He lamented that railway clips are frequently stolen costing the country huge amounts of hard currency to replace. Amaechi said that there was the need to strictly apply the nation’s laws to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the government need to go hard on railway vandals and their foreign collaborators. We insist the buyers and sellers of the stolen materials should be arrested .The full weight of the law should be meted to those criminals. It makes no economic sense for the government to borrow and expend billions on the railway only for some few individuals to vandalize the tracks with all the danger it poses to users of the transport system. The government should synergise with various community leaders to deploy youths, vigilante groups and hunters to protect railway tracks in their communities.

Similarly, the government should deploy technology in monitoring railway tracks across the country. Considering what it costs to put the rail tracks in place, government must spare no resource in not only protecting the rails but also using all means possible to track down and punish the vandals and their collaborators.

But we consider it a shame that people are indulging in this national sabotage. The authorities must look beyond the small fries who are caught in the act. They should go for their backers and expose them to the rough side of the law. They deserve it.