For the first time in a long time, the National Assembly and, in particular, the Senate, a couple of days ago, gave Nigerians reasons to assume that, maybe, there is still some modicum of decency left in it after years of taking the populace, the electorate, for granted.

For most Nigerians, this senate, by its actions and inactions, had consistently and obdurately presented itself as about the worst upper chamber in the nation’s legislative history. For most of the time, it had kept on riding roughshod on the people’s sensibilities by pretending not to know that it derives its very life and essence from the people who voted for its members and who they impishly claim to be representing.

Keen observers of the goings-on in the legislature will be quick to admit that the red chamber comes alive only when it is out to foster the interests, wellbeing and convenience of its members. But its decision to reverse itself on the issue of the electronic conduct of elections and transmission of its results may, for now, be a redeeming grace.

The senate had in July passed the Electoral Act amendment bill in which it impudently provided that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must seek clearance from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly before conducting elections electronically and transmitting the results, also, electronically. To betray the subterfuge embedded in that legislative process, INEC, the most critical stakeholder, was not involved or invited for its input. It was obvious, from that action, that there was no way that bill, if passed as amended, will serve the nation well.

The lower chamber, the House of Representatives, in its version of the same bill, only gave INEC the discretion to decide where and when electronic transmission of election results should be done. That amendment, by the upper chamber, as was to be expected, generated a deserved public outcry of disapproval. Many likened it to a ploy to truncate the democracy Nigerians fought hard for and have been nurturing since the past 22 years.

The senate in reversing itself, in the considered opinion of this newspaper, returned the constitutional powers of INEC to determine the procedure for the conduct of elections and transmission of results during general election, which it attempted to steal when it brought itself and NCC into the picture in a near perfidious violation of the constitution. It must be understood that, constitutionally, on all matters relating to elections, INEC derives its powers from that supreme document.

It is open to conjecture that the senate and those who urged it to usurp the powers of INEC as bestowed on it by the constitution might have realized the illegality of the action especially its implications. If that is the case, the entire exercise of conducting general election under that bill, if it had been passed and assented to, would have been a nullity because the law would have been inconsistent with the constitution. The ensuing crisis would have been unimaginable.

Again, we are compelled to suggest that based on this realization of the uselessness of that plan, they might have decided to do a rethink and retrace their steps not because they are genuine democrats desirous of enhancing the nation’s efforts to deepen her democratic efforts. To all intents and purposes, that was a plot that went awry. So, this newspaper is not part of the congratulatory party for the senate.

Rather, we see the reversal as a victory for public opinion. Nigerians, and we mean the real Nigerians, those who queue up in the rain and scorching sun to cast their votes, determinedly, stood up as one man in knocking the senate until it saw the need to purge itself of self-serving propensities that would have plunged the nation already worn out by other challenges into a crisis that might have threatened her very existence.

The legendary American President, Abraham Lincoln, defined democracy as the government of the people, by the people and for the people. We agree. In forcing the senate to reverse itself, Nigerians have made a clear statement about whose democracy it is and will no longer stand by and watch any wayfarer highjack a system that depends on their participation for coming into being and for a genuine success.

In our opinion, what happened at the senate is a demonstration of the fact that power belongs to the people. It also conveys the unmistakable message regarding their ability to take it from those they delegate it to if they perceive that either an abuse or misuse is in the offing. The lesson to be learnt in this whole saga is that the people can also compel those they elected to hold office on their behalf to do their bidding if only they can summon the courage and will-power to act on their God-given rights.