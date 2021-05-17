Recently, all the 17 state governors from the three geopolitical zones in southern Nigeria – South East, South West and South-South – held a strategic meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, to deliberate on pressing national issues, especially as it concerns the socio-economic and security challenges the nation has been grappling with.

In the communique they released afterwards, they resolved to ban open grazing of cattle throughout southern Nigeria. They also demanded the restructuring of the country, the adoption of state police; the review of the revenue sharing formula and the convoking of a national dialogue among other demands.

In the 12-point communique, they noted that open grazing of cattle had greatly compromised the security of life and property in the southern states and caused food insecurity in the regions as criminal elements, armed herders, tribal militia and bandits and kidnappers had hid under the camouflage of cattle rearing to cause severe security challenges such that citizens in the south are no longer able to live their normal lives and engage in their various productive activities, especially farming, leading to food shortages and the loss of livelihoods.

This newspaper agrees with their position on ending open grazing as it will stamp out incessant clashes between herders and farmers in agrarian communities. Due to the magnitude of this conflict, both the federal government, some state governors and even the umbrella body of cattle breeders, MACBAN, had admitted that open grazing was no longer fashionable, instead, ranching is the way to go. It will not only avert the incessant clashes but also ensure value addition to the cattle in terms of the quality and quantity of meat and other dairy products that can be got from them.

Not surprisingly , their position on cattle grazing, state policing, review of revenue allocation among the three tiers of government and restructuring is also a popular one across the political spectrum. Several political blocs and individuals from south and north had already applauded the southern governors, led by southern lawmakers in the Senate and the House of Representatives. Even some northern personalities like Governor Ortom of Benue State have spoken in favour of the above resolutions. His stance will not surprise anyone given that his state had been embroiled with the brutality and bloodletting attributed to herder militia when his government signed into law an anti-grazing law.

Of course, there are naysayers – those who do not want to relinquish the unfair advantage they had been enjoying when the issue of restructuring is mentioned. That is to be expected, but there is no patriotic Nigerian who would not agree that the federal structure we presently operate is defective and is responsible for the gradual failure of governance over the decades.

On our part, we subscribe to most of the governors’ positions. However, the calls are not altogether new. Even the ruling APC had set up the Governor el-Rufai committee that turned in similar recommendations, even if couched in different prose. It is the same with the main opposition party, Peoples a Democratic Party, PDP, which made a similar call recently. What is without question is that the current governance structures are not serving the country well.

However, the part that we do not agree with is the issue of having yet another national conference or dialogue to discuss “widespread agitations among various peoples for greater inclusiveness in the existing governance arrangement.”

Simply put, there is need to deliberate on cries of marginalisation by certain groups within Nigeria especially the perceived sectional appointments into federal government agencies, including the security agencies that do not reflect federal character.

But the present administration is not likely to heed that kind of a call; the presidency had already – a fortnight earlier – declared that it was a ploy to pass a no-confidence vote on the Buhari presidency. So his government is not likely to embark on such self-deprecating endeavour, especially now it has only two years to bow out. And President Muhammadu Buhari can always argue that he has the prerogative to make such appointments.

Second and most important is that there had been such national conferences in the past whose recommendations addresses the issues currently agitating Nigerians. Their reports are gathering dust on government shelves. All the present administration needs to do is dust them up and apply the remedies, as applicable. Such include the 2014 national conference conducted by President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration; the el Rufai Committee set up by the APC; and the Oronsaye Committee.

This government. If it wants to leave a good legacy, the government should quickly assemble some competent and patriotic Nigerians no matter their political leaning to synthesize all these reports, condense them into one document and present same to the executive for immediate action. In our considered opinion, any further national dialogue will just be another waste of precious time and resources. There are already sufficient information in the public space to guide positive action