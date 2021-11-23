It is often said that the harder the battle, the sweeter the victory. That may be true as we assess the success of Professor Charles Chukwuma ‘CC’ Soludo in the just concluded governorship election in Anambra state and what it means for Ndigbo of South east as a whole buffeted on all sides by circumstances beyond their control. His previous attempts came to naught because, essentially, at the time, he was not a politician. He was, to all intents, a technocrat in politics who tried to play straight. Or, maybe, it was not yet his time to shine.

The journey towards playing a role in public service, for him, started when he vied for the office of Secretary General of the Students’ Union of University of Nigeria, Nsukka. His campaign slogan ‘Soludo is the solution’ was not enough to earn him the victory he so worked hard for. However, it served as a phase of the much-needed pupillage.

Part of his challenge which we hope he has overcome is the perception of him as intellectually arrogant. With his intimidating record as a First-Class Economics graduate who made a Ph. D in record time, and combined with a brush up by the Bretton Woods institutions, the tendency is for the less endowed to accuse him, even if falsely, of flaunting his stellar qualities.

In the heady days of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) misrule, the then party chairman, Audu Ogbe blamed policy failures of that administration on the indigestible theories of the eggheads of that government of which Soludo was very prominent, first as Chief Economist to the President, a role he combined with the headship of National Planning and later Governor of Central Bank. Soludo was, essentially, a technocrat who, at that time, did not quite imbibe the nuances of politics and politicking.

His first shot at the governorship election proved that much as the effort was a monumental disaster. But he was not deterred. Now that he has made it to the office of his dreams in a sophisticated state like Anambra, it is expedient, in the opinion of this newspaper, to conjecture that perhaps, he has learnt enough to equip himself for the task ahead.

Soludo has likened himself to the revered 16th President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln, who fought for the presidency, missed several times and won, eventually, to become one of the greatest in the history of that country. We are enthused that the former Governor of Central Bank is aiming so high. That is to be expected of a first-class brain. His promise of forming a team that will include those whose political world view are perceptibly diametrically mis-aligned to his, if only to carry every one along is, on the face value, in our view, commendable.

But it is pertinent to warn that he and he alone was elected governor and to that extent, will stand alone at the bar of public opinion when the time comes to assess his record card. Not even his godfather, Willy Obiano, the outgoing helmsman, will be of help on the day of reckoning. Soludo is not a stranger to his people of Anambra who are as shrewd in business as they are ruthless in politics.

For any governor of that state, the biblical injunction of being as wise as a serpent and as meek as a dove, is an advice to be taken to heart. Soludo knows that some individuals in the state are as rich if not richer than the state materially speaking. But that, he knows, is besides the point which is that he will be expected to bring his much-vaunted intellectual profundity and international exposure to bear on the affairs of a geopolitical zone that has produced some of the best the South east has to offer. We call to mind the likes of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr Akweke Nwafor Orizu and Dr Chuba Okadigbo.

Soludo is not a stranger to the fierce political suavity of his kinsmen who understand the game more than most. Bearing this in mind, he will be required to apply a level of dexterity needed to manage the abundant resources, human and material, the peculiarities and idiosyncrasies the state is known for with an aim to attain the greater good for the majority especially the less privileged.

His job as a governor, as demanding as it is, gets even more complicated with the level of political awareness that is prevalent in the South east presently, a situation that is compounded by the security challenges that almost marred his own efforts to actualise his ambition.

We are sufficiently confident that Soludo is aware of the enormous task ahead. Primarily, most people, friends and foes alike, will expect him to be a bridge-builder, a link between the young and the old in the state, a rallying point for a new generation of Igbo leaders that is emerging, the focus of attention by the youth who yearn for a credible leadership stripped of the discredited caprices and shenanigans of a receding political class that had held the people hostage.