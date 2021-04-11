By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Enoch Adegoke of Team Edo and Grace Nwokacha of Team Delta upset the odds to create a new order in the men’s and women’s 100m final at the ongoing 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

Both athletes had the odds stacked against them competing against more accomplished and garlanded opponents but nevertheless showed enough mettle to emerge victorious at the end of Day 2 of Athletics events at the 20th edition of the NSF.

Adegoke won the men’s 100m heat in 10.28s (+0.1) to take gold while Alaba Akintola picked the silver medal in 10.29s for Team Edo as Jerry Jakpa got bronze for Team Lagos in a season best of 10.33s.

In the women’s category, Grace Nwokacha, stamped her class all over the women’s 100m final, winning her first championships medal on the home front for Delta State in 11.43s (+0.2).

Joy Udo-Gabriel of Team Lagos picked them Sliver after an early lead. Bronze went to Team Bayelsa’s Tima Godbless who clocked 11.61, 0.02s shy of her Personal Best, finishing one place ahead of Delta’s Praise Ofoku (11.73).

However, as at the time of reporting this, Delta State still leads the medal table with 54 gold, 42 silver and 43 bronze medals, closely followed by Edo with 49 gold, 52 silver and 43 bronze medals.

Bayelsa is third with 26 gold, 22 silver and 24 bronze medals while Rivers has eight gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze medals.