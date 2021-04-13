By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Team Oyo’s duo Abdulmumin Babalola, and Owolabi Tawio thrashed Chima Michael and Oparaoji Anthony of Team Imo 2-1 to win the gold medal of the male’s Tennis Doubles events at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

Team Oyo who won the bronze medal in the men’s doubles events at the last edition in Abuja 2018, started the game in an impressive form to beat Team Imo 6-3.

Team Imo came back into the game to win the second set before the experienced Team Oyo won the super tie break with 11-9 to pick the ultimate prize in grand style.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP sports after the game, Owolabi Tawio, expressed delight for their victory, stating that it would spur him to do more at the upcoming national championship in Abuja later this month.

“It’s not easy to win the gold medal because we played against a very good Imo Team, I want to thank my team mate and the Oyo state government for their support in aiding us to win the medal.

“We will keep working hard to retain the title at the next national Sports festival, our focus is now shifted to the national open coming up in Abuja later this month” he said.