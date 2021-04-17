By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Team Nasarawa contingent to the just concluded 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) In Benin City, Edo State escaped death on Thursday nightwhile returning to Laifa.

Team Nasarawa who were returning from one of their best outings in the history of NSF were attacked by suspected armed robbers at Akeleku village, some two kilometres after Kadarko town, along Makurdi-Lafia express road.

This was confirmed by the Public Relation officer of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Eche Amos.

According to him, the 56-seater Team bus had rammed into the robbers who were already carrying out their nefarious act on other commuters on the highway.

“The heavily armed robbers who appeared in military camouflage uniform had asked the Team Nasarawa bus driver and other occupants to descend from their vehicle as they got positioned to unleash mayhem.

“But unknown to the men of the underworld, one of the escort officers attached to the Team Nasarawa contingent immediately opened fire, killing one of the gang members on the spot.

“As the Team Nasarawa bus was escaping the operation scene, some of the hoodlums who were hiding inside the bush returned multiple gun fired, bursting the tyres and shattering the radiator of the bus, which led to the occupants of the vehicle, majority of whom were athletes and coaches, scampering for safety.

More security reinforcement was immediately called and the ugly situation which lasted for over four hours was brought under control, as the entire Team Nasarawa contingent members were re-united unharmed and returned safely to their destination in Lafia, the State’s capital, in the early hours of, Friday contrary to some social media reports that some members of the returning Team were injured and missing”.

Team Nasarawa made up 210-member contingent competed in 25 sporting events winning a total of 22 medals comprising five Gold, four Silver and thirteen Bronze medals, to finish 18th on the medal table.