By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Kogi State commissioner for sports and youth development, Hon Idris Musa, has said that the states’ contingent to the forthcoming 20th National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ scheduled to hold today till April 15, 2021 in Benin City are ready to harvest medals.

Musa, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports, said the Team Kogi’s athletes are fully preparing for the Nigerian Olympic Games, adding that the 81-man contingent would arrive in Benin City on Saturday and will go all out to prove bookmakers wrong.

“The Kogi state team is made up of 48 athletes, so we will be competing in the sports we have a comparative advantage to ensure medal haul, and that the athletes and officials are well motivated ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF)” he said.

“We have potential for medals in many sporting events and our coaches are putting hands on deck to deliver at the Games. I’m sure we will not go to Edo for a jamboree or for the sake of participation.”

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for the release of funds ahead of the games and for his commitment to the welfare of the athletes towards turning around the fortunes of the Kogi State sports sector to meet international best practices.

“We want to commend the efforts of our state governor, Yahaya Bello for the release of funds and who is doing all things necessary to ensure that the welfare of athletes and officials are taken to the front burner to achieve the best result at the games,” he concluded.