By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Kogi State commissioner for sports and youth development, Honourable Idris Musa, has said that the state contingent to the forthcoming 20th National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ scheduled to hold from February 14 to 24, 2021 in Benin City, will go all out to prove bookmakers wrong.

Musa, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports exclusively, said Team Kogi’s athletes are fully preparing for the Nigerian Olympic Games, stating that the team would not be going for jamboree but to compete for all available medals.

“Camping will resume for the Kogi State’s athletes next week, we are doing all our best to make sure that the athletes and officials are well motivated ahead of the National Sports Festival,” Musa said.

“The Kogi state team contingent is made up of 52 athletes so we are going to be competing in the sports we have a comparative advantage to ensure medal haul.”

He said the team will bank on their never die attitude to pull out surprises at the Games, assuring that Kogi State contingent will adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols set out by the federal government toward achieving a successful event.

“We have potential for medals in many sports events and our coaches are putting hands on deck to deliver at the Games. I’m sure we will not go to Edo for a jamboree or for the sake of participation.”

He went further to commend Governor Yahaya Bello for his commitment to the welfare of the athletes towards turning around the fortunes of the Kogi State sports sector to meet international best practices.

“The state government is doing all things necessary to ensure that the welfare of athletes and officials are taken to the front burner to achieve the best result at the Games,” he concluded.