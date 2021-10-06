Senator representing Edo Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Clifford Ordia, has denied reports that he is nursing the ambition to contest for the next Edo State governorship election in 2024.

Ordia said the rebuttal became necessary as this is barely a year into the four-year second term tenure of incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

An online newspaper had reported that Ordia had been tipped to replace Obaseki in 2024. The report had also claimed that the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, may lose out in the power play.

But Senator Ordia, in a terse press statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, accused rumour mongers of attempting to pitch him against the deputy governor, who he described as a personal friend and brother.

The lawmaker said some political forces in the State, who maybe envious of his towering relationship with the duo of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu, were out to sponsor media reports that are not factual.

The Senate Committee chairman on Local and Foreign Debts, therefore, urged his supporters and stakeholders in the State, to support the governor in delivering the dividends of democracy to Edo people.

He said the governor, despite the meagre resources, has continued to construct roads, build schools, provide quality healthcare and other critical infrastructure in the three senatorial districts of the State.

Ordia said: “That report is totally false. You can’t just sit in your house and cook stories or allow yourself to be sponsored by elements who are out to pitch me against our hard-working Governor. Those who sponsored this report, are ignorant and should not be taken seriously.

“Shaibu is a friend and a brother. Unfortunately, those political distractions have failed. The Governor and his Deputy have not even spent a year into their second term and some people are already promoting the politics of 2024 in the State. We must discourage this.”