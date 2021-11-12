The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commissioned the Edo Tech Park, an elite software engineering and leadership training institute, noting that the park will produce at least 15,000 world-class software engineers in the state within the next five years.

Obaseki, who spoke during the commissioning of the take-off campus for the Edo Tech Park in Okhoromi Community, Oredo local government area, said his government aimed to transform the state into the technology outsourcing nerve centre in Africa.

The governor also commended the World Bank for supporting the government’s efforts at empowering the youths and preparing them for the future.

According to him, “If not for the support of the World Bank, I am not sure that we would have been able to do as much as we did for our people, which made them vote us for a second term.

“Today, we are starting another journey, and are fortunate to have the World Bank country director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri and the managing director of the Bank, to see what we as a people are trying to do to reposition ourselves for the future.”

“Support us with the necessary linkages, particularly the technical support; we realized that technical support is more valuable than cash, to help us access a new path, a new direction for our young people in this country,” the governor pleaded.

On his part, the managing director, Development Policy and Partnership, World Bank, Dr. Mari Elka Pangestu expressed satisfaction with the government’s programmes and reforms aimed at providing job opportunities for Edo youths.