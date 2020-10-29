By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The apex youth group of the Igbo Socio-cultural organization has lauded the reappointment of Prof. Mahmud Yakubu as the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission for a second term of five years.

According to a statement by the president general of the group, Ochiagha Uchenna Nnadi, this position is based on the assessment that Prof. Yakubu acquitted himself creditably.

They said “the performance of the Commission in the most recent Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States clearly shows that the Commission is reforming our electoral processes and that votes in Nigeria have now started counting and the voice of voters clearly restored.

“We note that in the outstanding Parliamentary elections, Nigerians expect to see a steady progress in improvement. We shall not accept a lowering of the bar.

“We therefore urge the Chairman to begin in earnest to lay foundations for very credible, free and fair 2023 general elections. There is time on his side, there is experience there is mass support across board on his side, hence there cannot be any excuses.

“We heartily congratulate Prof. Mahmud Yakubu and urge him not to rest on his oars.”