State Working Committee (SEC) of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, lifted the suspension on the state chairman of the party, Hon Tony Aziegbemi.

Aziegbemi was suspended following the decision of a faction of the party to challenge an alleged attempt by Governor Godwin Obaseki to dissolve the party’s structure from the ward to the state level.

Consequently, a committee was set up to‎ investigate allegations of gross misconduct against him.

But yesterday, the state publicity secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, who announced the lifting of the suspension in a statement he issued in Benin City, said the SEC meeting called to deliberate on the report of the investigation has exonerated and acquitted the chairman.

“The suspension has therefore been lifted. Consequently, the chairman, Hon Tony Aziegbemi, will resume his office with immediate effect.

“We thank all party members, supporters and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of self-audit”, the statement said.