By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Twenty six women and children believed to be victims of human trafficking have been rescued by operatives of the Edo State Police command and members of the state vigilante group in Benin.

A statement by the command’s PRO, Kontongs Bello, said that the victims were rescued at the Evbuotubu, in Ekenwan Road axis of Benin and we’re believed to be from Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Anambra and Akwa Ibom States.

The women, according to the statement, were said to have been lured from their various home states by a woman known as Jennifer and also called Ezine, who is now on the run.

The statement reads in part: “They were lured in a guise that the Edo State government is giving financial support to single mothers with new born babies, especially twins.

“But on arrival in Benin City, they discovered different things entirely and met no support, but were rather engaged in illicit business.

“The women said they were forced to go for street begging for their mistress Jennifer. They further stated that only peanut is given to them to take care of their children and feeding from proceeds of begging.”