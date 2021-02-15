By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

There was excitement among members of Etsako federal Constituency, yesterday following the kick of yet another training programme embarked upon by the member representing Etsako constituency at the house of representative, Hon Johnson Egwuakide Oghuma.

Beneficiaries of the agro-based training turned out in large numbers are to be in poultry farming. The training is coming shortly after another sect was empowered two week ago with 20 mini hand tractors.

The event which took place at Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako west local government area of Edo state, is part of the lawmaker’s constituency project to his constituency.

Oghuma, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Environment was represented at the flag off by Hon Omoru Okpafi, and announced that other beneficiaries of Oghuma’s empowerment programs in the areas of fish farming, welding, cosmetology and aluminium fabrication are already reaping the benefits and empowering others.

Okpafi, urged the trainees to take the program seriously as more programs are in the pipeline from the lawmaker.

“I want to on behalf of our hardworking and kind hearted lawmakers encourage you to take this training seriously as reports have shown that past beneficiaries are doing well in their various vocations.

“I can categorically assure you that this is not the end of other good things that will come to the constituency courtesy of Hon Oghuma especially in the area of skill acquisition and further trainings.”

The Lawmaker also added in boxes of tools will be distributed to mechanics, electricians and welders by next week.