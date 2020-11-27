By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The Esan Youths Organization (EYO) has conferred its highest honour on RT. Hon. Amb. Marcus Iziegbeaya Onobun, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, for his service to his constituency, Edo Central and the entire Edo people.

The award was presented by the Esan Youths Organization’s Chairman Board of Trustees, Amb. High Prince Eromosele Aigbojie at the Old Chambers of the Edo State House of Assembly.

President of the group, Comrade Kingsley Ohens, said the speaker chosen owing to his oriented service to the people of his constituency adding that in less than one year the lawmaker has facilitated the employment for youths, provision of scholarship to indigent students, sponsoring of bills that will help develop the state among others.

Ohens noted that Hon Onobun’s emergence as speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, brightens the hope of youths in leadership.

On his part Amb. Aigbojie, the BoT Chairman of the organization added that Hon Onobu is a pride to the Esan Nation. “You are a pride to us and we hold you in high esteem not as the speaker but as a leader in the State. Esan Youths Organization will continue to consult with your office for guidance”, he said.

While accepting the award, Rt. Hon Marcus Onobun appreciated the Esan Youths Organization for the award.

He said: “I want to see youths from Esan Youths Organization taking over leadership position in Esan land. I love your logo and the symbol. It carries Prof. Ambrose Alli and Chief Anthony Enaholo both of blessed memory. They were great people and their legacy lives on. We must strive hard to break their records and put our names in gold”, he said.

“Youths should be United and focused to achieve their set goals and objectives. I commend the leadership of Esan Youths Organization for program lined up to bring development but you guys should remain united and focused and never allow big money bag leaders to hijack your structure”, he advised.

The Youths delegation also appealed to the Edo State Government through the Speaker to support the Esan Economic Revival Plans which include the establishment of cottage industries in Okpebho and Agbazilo axis of the region for the production of local food products, revamping of moribund industries in the district.

Among industries they seek to be reactivated includes the Ewu Flour Mill, Uromi Cassavita Company and Ekpoma Rice Mill.