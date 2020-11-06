By Patrick Ochoga,

The Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Marcus Onobun has debunked insinuations linking his emergence as Speaker to the handiwork of the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, saying the mantle of leadership was bestowed on him by the collective decision of the members of the House.

Onobun disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Benin City, the State Capital said although the Assembly is restructure to ensure Obaseki succeed, the House will not also hesitate to discharge its statutory functions of checkmating the executive in a non confrontational manner.

Onobun said, “Obaseki never masterminded my emergence. We are an arm of government and Independent and like I said earlier the support I got was from the overwhelming members of the House and you can attest to the fact that the way the House is run now the governor tried as much as possible to allow the business run without interference.”

He said the change of leadership became necessary in order to strengthened the grounds to enable the Assembly function in maximum capacity towards discharging its constitutional responsibility adding that the House has not only reunited but equally went further to commute the impeachment of the former Speaker to resignation.

On what will be the fate of the 14 APC lawmakers who are yet to be sworn in, the Speaker said the seats of the embattled lawmakers have since been declared vacate and, called on INEC to as a matter of urgency to conduct election to fill the vacancies as the job of twenty four lawmakers have become a herculean task on nine persons

“We are looking forward to having a complete House and that is why I want to use this opportunity to call on INEC to quickly conduct elections to fill the vacancies and help the House to complete 24 and all the constituencies represented.“

The Speaker who equally commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his listening ears and quick response to the yearnings of Nigeria youths over the ENDSARS protest, said though the peaceful protest which was later hijacked by hoodlums may have recorded some casualty, the country will be better for it in the next few years.

”I will tell you that what has happened now may have caused us so much casualty but in few years from now, taken the right steps, those confrontations, those agitations, those requests from the Nigeria youths the country will be better for it.”