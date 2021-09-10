Edo Government is targeting expansion of the frontiers activities of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for exportation purposes, at the 2021 edition of the Edo Trade Fair.

Mrs Aina Omo-Ojeonu, the President of Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (BENCCIMA), made the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Omo-Ojeonu said that the trade fair, to take place from Nov. 12 to Nov. 27, would have the theme: “Expanding the Frontiers of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises through Collaboration and Capacity Building’’.

The BENCCIMA president said that the trade fair was being organised by the chamber in collaboration with Edo Government.

She said that many agricultural products packaged by MSMEs were being rejected at the international market.

According to her, the trade fair would be an avenue to link MSMEs to regulatory agencies in order to achieve standards that would boost exportation.

“MSMEs are the main stay of the economy, and we want to build their capacities so that they can expand their activities and do well in the international market.

“We want to link MSMEs to regulatory agencies such as the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, and Nigeria Export Promotion Council to get the right information about exportation of goods and services.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area is another market our MSMEs must participate actively in, and we want to prepare them to harness the opportunities that the free trade area has to offer,’’ she said.

Omo-Ojeonu told Pressmen that the fair would feature investiture of the 15th president and members of the executive council of BENCCIMA .

She added that it would feature data capturing for unemployed youths in the state.

According to Omo-Ojeonu, the fourth quarterly council meeting of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and business talent hunt will also take place during the fair. (NAN)