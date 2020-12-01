By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has charged Principals of Junior Secondary Schools in Nigeria to ensure accountability and prudent management of resources under their care for result oriented in the education system.

The Minister gave the charge while declaring five day capacity development workshop for selected Principals of Junior Secondary Schools holding in 12 states including Adamawa on “Accountability and Responsibility for Effective School Management” organized by Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEB) Abuja, in conjunction with National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) Ondo.

Represented by Dr James Fadokun, Head of Monitoring and Evaluation of the Institute, the Minister stated that the training will empower the education school managers to be more accountable and be able to use resources judiciously under their care.

“When you look at the financial situation in Nigeria now is not so smooth, we need to empower education sector managers to be more responsible and accountable because of dwindling resources and some of the challenges we are facing in terms of learning outcomes.

“Not only issue of funding but time management, accountability, procurement process, teacher recruitment, teaching and learning process, and way the curriculum is being implemented to ensure that are accountable to community by ensuring that there is quality education”. He said

Adamu hoped that 40 participants in Adamawa would step down the training in their respective areas so that principals would be well equip on how to manage resources.

In his remark, the Executive Chairman Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Commission (ADSUBEB) Dr Salihi Ibrahim Ateequ reminded the principals to be sincere and transparent in their dealings, maintained that they would account for their deeds before the creator on the Day of Judgment.

“Learn to be civilize, responsible and accountable, gratifications in whatever form will not earn you any reputation by students, I urged you to use the knowledge acquire for the betterment of the society”. He said

The Coordinator Federal Teachers Scheme for Adamawa State, Mr Charles Andrew draw the attention of the participants that they are molders of the society noted that reflection of the society is based on the kind of education imparted on students.