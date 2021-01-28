EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the brothers Akinrinmade Adepoju Sunday and Akinrinmade Adeniyi were arrested in their room and parlor apartment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested eight men suspected to be internet fraudsters in Osogbo, Osun state.

Other suspects are Dennis Oluwamuyiwa, Oni Oluwaseyi, Adeyemo Adeyinka, Aborisade Abayomi, Goodluck Olatayo, and Gbolahan Sodiq.

They were arrested at their hideout in Ayegbami area of the ancient town by operatives, working on actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include two cars, laptops and mobile phones.

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

In a related development, the EFCC has secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters.

The convicts are include Christopher Blessed Unimke, Raji Adeshola Quadri, Raji Ayoola Yusuf, and Adebowale Kehinde.