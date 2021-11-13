The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Precious Ofure Omonkhoa over an alleged $200,000 bitcoin investment scam.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, said Omonkhoa was arrested on November 8, 2021 in Ikoyi Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the commission about his illegal activities.

He allegedly posed as Moshem Cnich, a Swedish national, to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard- earned money by claiming that he ran a bitcoin scheme where people invest money to make huge returns.

Uwujaren said preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect engaged in a dating scam and had defrauded two victims in Canada.

Upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to have laundered the proceeds of his fraudulent activities by purchasing a piece of land worth $150,000.

Upon his arrest, the sum of $50,000 was found in his bitcoin wallet. The suspect will soon be charged to court.