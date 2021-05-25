The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Mohammed Umar, a Bida, Niger State based politician and businessman, for alleged employment scam.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said operatives from the Cybercrime section at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja arrested Umar on May 18, 2021 following a petition from a victim whom he allegedly defrauded through a fake employment offer with the Nigeria Customs Service.

He said Umar allegedly requested for the sum of N750, 000 from the victim to facilitate the employment.

However, the victim gave him a deposit of N200, 000 and promised to pay the balance when he gets his appointment letter.

The victim was issued an appointment letter, but upon presentation it was discovered to be fake.

The distraught victim consequently petitioned the EFCC, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect’s accomplice, one Alhaji Isa Musa is still at large.

“The suspect will be charged to court when investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren said.