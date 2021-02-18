Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have uncovered yet another underworld ‘academy’ for the grooming of internet fraudsters. The ‘academy’ located in Arab Contractors Area of Mpape Hills, a suburb of Abuja, was discovered when operatives, acting on intelligence, stormed the base on Thursday February 18, and arrested 27 internet fraud suspects.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the story, said the coordinator of the ‘academy’ is said to be 30-year-old Emmanuel Clement, and his ‘students’ are mostly young school leavers, ladies inclusive, within the age range of 18 to 25 years. Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Venza car, 30 mobile phones and one laptop.

Earlier in the month, the EFCC had arrested 19 suspects allegedly involved in internet and related criminal activities in the same Mpape.

They were smoked out of their hideout, a guest house after an actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are Sheyi Abimbola,Ogunsanmi Mola, Akinyemi Ayomide, Babatunde Owoeye, Ife – Oluwa Gbadebo, Friday Owocho, Olorunwa Emmanuel, Jibrin Sediq, Jonah Maxwell, Ibrahim Mustapha and Shaibu Chris.