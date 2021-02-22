By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Lucky Worluh,

has accused some former governors and ministers of working against the

appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and

Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Tuesday nominated 40-year old Bawa

to replace the outgoing Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibahim

Magu.

Worlu, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said as a

detective with the EFCC, Bawa investigated high-profile corruption cases

involving several former governors and ministers and recovered funds

from sever foreign countries.

Commending Buhari for appointing a youth to head the EFCC, the APC

chieftian said the appointment will give the anti-graft agency the

independence it deserves.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to commend Mr. President for

giving opportunity to the youth of our country for the appointment of

Abdulrahim Bawa as the Chairman of EFCC.

“I want to tell the whole world that this is the first time we are

giving an opportunity to an excellent career man. Bawa is one of the

original people that were employed as detectives in EFCC.

“Sometimes, people talk about the law establishing the EFCC but I ask

what aspect of the law said for you to head the EFCC, you must he an

Assistant Commissioner of Police?

“Appointing Bawa will solve the problem of EFCC, the independency that

the anti-graft agency deserves. If you bring someone from another

organization, like an Assistant Commissioner of Police, his loyalty will

be to the Inspector-General of Police.

“Bawa is an economist and has handled so many high-profile cases. An

example is the case of a former Minister of Petroleum. He has handled cases of former governors.”