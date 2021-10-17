Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for hours over alleged mismanagement of funds and abuse of office.

An EFCC source who confirmed the story to LEADERSHIP said the former governor was grilled by a team of operatives at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja over allegations of abuse of office, diversion of public funds and fraudulent allocation of government properties to cronies.

Though EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, didn’t confirm the report, LEADERSHIP learnt that Kwankwaso, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, was first invited by the EFCC in September but failed to honour the invitation.

The former governor is also said to be under investigation over a petition filed in 2015 by some workers and pensioners in the state who accused him of mismanaging pension remittances contributed between 2011 and 2015.

The earlier petition to the EFCC, alleged that the former governor mismanaged pension remittances to the tune of N10 billion between 2011 and 2015, to fund a housing project for his cronies.