By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The suspects, who are mostly students, were arrested at different locations within Ilorin metropolis following actionable intelligence received on their criminal activities by the anti-graft agency.

The suspects are Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.

Others included Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.

Items recovered from them were 10 exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents, according to a statement issued by the Ilorin office of the EFCC.

“The suspects are currently being screened to establish their culpability and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement added.