There was mild drama on Tuesday night at the Màkurdi office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Makurdi chapter, Bar Justin Gbagir was beaten up by operatives of the commission.

Gbagir who is recuperating at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State told newsmen yesterday that he was beaten up in the presence of the head of office of the commission, Oseni Kassim.

In a reaction, information officer at the office, Adebayo Adeniran, said, “You people should wait and get a formal press release from the EFCC spokesperson in Abuja, Wilson Uwujaren.”

“I have carried out an investigation into the allegation that the NBA chairman, Makurdi branch was beaten up, but it is not true,” he said.

While narrating how the incident happened, the NBA chairman said he had visited the office of the anti-graft commission on Tuesday evening to intervene in the release of one of his members, Mrs Aver Shima who was detained by the commission.

Gbagir said he was informed that Mrs Ashima, a law officer with the Ministry of Justice and assigned to give legal services to the State Universal Basic Education Board was detained when she went with the officials of SUBEB to the commission’s office.

He added that as soon as he was informed, he rushed to EFCC office, with some of his colleagues but were not allowed to enter until the arrival of the state’s attorney-general, solicitor-general Michael Gusa.

“As we entered the office of the EFCC zonal office, the solicitor general introduced me to the EFCC head that I am the chairman, NBA Makurdi Branch and offered his seat to me, but the EFCC head, Oseni Kassim said I cannot sit down because I am “an agitator.”