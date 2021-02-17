The Patriotic Front of Nigeria (PFN) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group said the president has again confirmed his commitment to rid the nation of corruption by entrusting a youth to lead the war.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Kolawole Emmanuel, on Wednesday, the pro-democracy group said that Bawa is tailormade for the job, assuring that as tsar, he will revamp the anti-corruption agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further noted that the rush with which looters and wailers set out to taint the nominee’s image even before screening by the Senate is a confirmation that Mr President got his act right as always.

The group, however, urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news promoted by Peoples Gazette, urging them to inoculate themselves against the series of other lies that those behind this campaign of calumny will attempt to use to mislead the nation in the days ahead until the Senate confirms the nominee.

While congratulating Bawa on his nomination, the PFN assured him that “Nigerians, particularly the youth whose future corruption threatens, are with him”.