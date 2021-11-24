Less than four months to the end of his tenure in office, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has placed the outgoing governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on its watchlist.

This is coming ahead of the March 16, 2022 change of government in Anambra State.

In a letter to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) dated November 15, 2021 and sighted by LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency requested the NIS to also place the governor on its watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of entry and exit.

LEADERSHIP reports that governors in Nigeria have immunity from criminal prosecution while in office.

While EFCC spokesperson could not speak on the issue, LEADERSHIP gathered that the governor would have to answer questions on alleged fund mismanagement while in office.

It is not clear why the anti-graft agency placed the governor on watchlist but sources said the move was an indication that the agency may have been discreetly investigating the governor and possibly has intelligence that he plans to escape from the country after handing over power to his successor, Professor Charles Soludo, who is currently the governor-elect.