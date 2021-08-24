Kaduna zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed some former officials of Akwanga local government area in Nasarawa State for allegedly defrauding the council of the sum of N50million.

The council officials affected were the immediate past deputy chairman, Safiyanu Isa (Roba), the former speaker, Hon Zakariya Jibrin, the clerk, supervisory councillor for works and the 11 former councillors.

They were invited based on a petition written against the former council boss by a contractor, Yakubu Madawa, whose company’s name was allegedly used to collect a loan from a bank.

The contractor alleged that the chairman invited him to come and handle boreholes contract in the 11 electoral wards in the area and that the contract couldn’t see the light of the day.

According to a credible source the contractor got angry because the loan was given via his account, but he was denied the contract, rather, he was made to transfer the money to some officials of the council.

“It was later realised that over N30million was cornered by a senior official of the council on the ground that he will pay the contractor, while the deputy, speaker and the 11 former councillors allegedly got their cut and that is why the EFCC invited them,” the source said.

One of the former councillors of Ningo/Boher ward, Solomon Danjuma, confirmed that they (all the councillors) were invited to Kaduna by the EFCC for questioning, but they don’t have a hand in the deal.

When contacted on phone, the former council boss, Samuel Meshi, denied being invited by the operatives of EFCC.

“Anybody that have my letter of invitation from EFCC should bring it please. I lost my in-law in Kaduna, I was not able to go, but people are busy saying that I was invited,” Meshi said.

However, sources close to the EFCC said the council officials were granted administrative bail after some top government officials stood for them.