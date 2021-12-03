Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and his company, Spotless Limited, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged conspiracy and money laundering.

Fayose, who was first arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun on October 22, 2018, is now facing an 11-count charge of the same offences before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, where he is currently standing trial.

In the amended charge dated November 24, 2021, the EFCC alleged that the former governor and one Abiodun Agbele, who is also standing trial on alleged money laundering offences before another division of the court, on June 17, 2014, took possession of N1.219 billion, to fund Fayose’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State.

The anti-graft agency also accused the defendants of committing criminal breach of trust, theft and stealing of public funds.

The EFCC further claimed that the defendants on the same June 17, 2014, without going through financial institutions, received the sum of $5 million USD, from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who was then minister of state for Defence.

The commission also alleged that Fayose on April 7, 2015, retained the sum of N300 million, in his fixed deposit account number 9013074033, domiciled in a commercial bank.

It also told the court that the former governor and his company, Spotless Limited, between June 17 and August 4, 2014, took control of the sum of N317 million, and deposited the same account.

Fayose was also alleged to have between June 26 and August 27, 2014, taken control of the sum of N305.760 million, which formed part of proceeds of unlawful act.

The EFCC further alleged that the defendant used the sum of N270 million and N1.151,711,573 billion respectively, to acquire properties at Plot 1504, Yedsema Street, Maitama, Abuja from one Rabi Kundili, and Chalets 3, 4, 6 and 9, at Plot 100, Tiyamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, in the name of JJ Technical Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayose was also alleged to have between October 16 and December 31, 2018, failed to declare his assets and properties, by not completing the declaration form during investigation.

The offences according to the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) violated sections 15(2)(d); 1 and 16 (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended, and punishable under section 15(3)(4); 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Jacobs also alleged that the defendants violated section 27(1)(3)(c) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.