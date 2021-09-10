Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged international and local non-governmental organisations to provide the anti-graft agency with the ‘‘lists of beneficiaries’’ of the funds provided for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as mandated by law to help in combating money laundering and terrorism financing in the Northeast zone.

The director, Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML), which is domiciled in the EFCC, Daniel Isei, gave the charge at an interactive meeting with the Nigeria INGO Forum at the Grand Pinnacle Luxury Hotel, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Isei said, “The lists required from the INGOs and NGOs will enable the EFCC through the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) identify and verify the actual beneficiaries of the palliatives and cash provided by donors so that the funds will not get into the hands of wrong persons during disbursement.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘‘Our engagement with the INGOs is to ensure and enforce compliance with the regulations and laws against money laundering and to combat financiers of terrorism activities and this can only be achievable through proper identification of the beneficiaries of the aids flows provided by the INGOs,’’ Isei said.

He emphasised the need for transparency and accountability by INGOs in the discharge of their humanitarian duties.

The SCUML director reiterated the importance of presenting ‘‘Cash Notification Forms’’ to the Maiduguri Command for vetting and approval before disbursing funds to ‘Internally Displaced Persons’ to reduce the risk of sabotage and bring financiers of terrorism to book.

He warned that adequate sanctions as provided by law will be meted to any erring INGO and NGO that refused to conform to the laws and regulations.

The deputy coordinator of the forum, Yasmine Chawaf, commended the EFCC for its proactive approach towards combating money laundering and terrorism financing, especially efforts to ensure that monies declared and moved to the IDPs camps gets to the right people in the Northeast.

‘‘The forum is absolutely confident of having a more robust collaboration under the new leadership of the EFCC to further enhance effective service delivery to humanity. Also, we assure the commission of our maximum cooperation at all time,’’ she said.

Present at the meeting were the Maiduguri zonal commander, Onwukwe C. Obiora and assistant director, SCUML, Mary Amachree Ibinabo.