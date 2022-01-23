The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has identified the integration the eNHIS system with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database as important for the purpose of synchronisation to avoid the duplication of data collection efforts.

Bawa, who stated this when the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) presented its Digital Transformation Framework to the commission in Abuja, emphasised the need to ensure security of data and servers for backups in various locations, stressing that security of ICT infrastructure should never be allowed to suffer any kind of breach.

Addressing issues of breaches, Bawa expressed the hope that the eNHIS would curtail fraud within health insurance operations, counseling that a comparative study of how developed countries have tackled unwholesome practices in health insurance will be useful.

He noted that if service delivery was to be effective, sanctions should be imposed on facilities that fail to treat patients who have been paid for under the scheme, sharing a personal experience in that regard in the course of visiting his health care facility.

According to a statement signed by the DGM press at NHIS, Emmanuel Ononokpono the executive secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, stated that the health insurance regulator depended on manual processes and rudimentary technology in the operation of health insurance while critical data was hosted outside the country by a South African firm.

Sambo recalled that that situation presented issues of inefficiency in service delivery as well as security integrity of data, adding that the contracting firm brought little value either in human or material resources to the system.

He recalled that previous approvals for the execution of eNHIS in 2016 ran into contracting glitches, confining the initiative to uncertainties and non-implementation.

He added that collaboration with the Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) leveraging Presidential Executive Orders 003 and 005 and

Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval had ensured that the eNHIS has become a reality, noting that partnership with NIGCOMSAT had saved huge funds for the government.

In the course of the meeting, the NHIS General Manager, ICT, Prince Nasiru Ikharo made a comprehensive presentation of the eNHIS project, detailing processes, prospects, linkages and benefits to Nigerians in the long run.

The NHIS team was accompanied to the presentation by top officials of NIGCOMSAT, the implementing The framework is designed to deploy technology to address the processes and effect real-time results in the delivery of health insurance services.