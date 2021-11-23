Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called on Nigerian youths to collaborate with the commission in the fight against corruption.

According to Bawa, who spoke when Law students of Baze University, Abuja, visited the commission on a study tour, “your course of study is very important to Nigerian society, and the commission is on the path to make Nigeria free of economic and financial crimes. The work we do here is very important to the development of our nation, so your support in this fight would go a long way.”

Represented by the director, public affairs of the commission, Osita Nwajah, Bawa commended the university for choosing EFCC as preferred agency for their educational tour.

Speaking on the role of lawyers in combating cybercrimes, chief superintendent of the EFCC, Nwaka Daniel, called on the students to shun cybercrime, because it is damaging to the reputation of the country.

According to him, Nigerians, both home and abroad, are paying the price for cybercrime, because of the dent yahoo boys have inflicted on the reputation of the country.

The students who expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded them were presented with the Commission’s publications as mementos.