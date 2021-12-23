Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen, has revealed his team playing strategies for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former Nigerian defender, who spoke to Brila FM, said he would adopt a more attacking football with the senior national team to the 2021 bi-annual tournament.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions have been pitted alongside seven-time Nations Cup winner, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D, with the team facing the Pharaohs on January 11.

However, an optimistic Eguavoen said that with the talented crop of players at his disposal, he would adopt an attacking style of football at the tournament.

“We have intelligent players, who will play the way we want them to play.

“We want all 11 players working together. We will play with 11, attack with 11 and defend with 11,” Eguavoen declared.

He urged Leicester City star midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, to improve on his game instead of holding back, saying he can become one of the “best defensive players in the world”.

Ndidi is a key member of the Super Eagles squad the new interim boss, who is in charge for AFCON, believes he can do more.

Since joining City in 2017, Ndidi has gone from strength to strength and has been heavily linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

“When I see Ndidi in the midfield, not 100% Oliseh [Sunday, legendary African midfielder], but I think he is on his way to becoming one of the best defensive players in the world,” Eguavoen told ATHLST.

“But he’s holding back as far as I am concerned. He’s got a lot to still give, but I think he is holding back.

“I have spoken to him on one or two occasions.”